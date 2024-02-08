The work will be funded through an award of £14.98million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, and £1.664million in contributory funding from Glasgow City Council, bringing the total project cost to £16.644million.

The project will deliver a new public plaza, new housing to meet local needs, an improved transport network - including traffic calming and safer crossing points, and better cycling and walking routes.

It will also include schemes to connect local shops and services, enhance community facilities, introduce new greenspace and street furniture, and work to address flooding.

The Levelling Up Fund (LUF) made support available for projects in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

These projects came under three themes: smaller transport schemes that will make a genuine difference in local areas; town centre and high street regeneration; and support for the maintenance and expansion of cultural and heritage assets.

An earlier round of LUF decisions gave funding approval to the Pollok Stables and Sawmill project, which is now underway in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.

Design teams are currently being assembled by the council, and a project programme which includes adequate time for public consultation is being prepared.

Public realm and road works are programmed to be on site in the Spring of 2025 and completed later that year, with works to provide new community facilities expected to begin in Spring 2025 with completion in early 2026.

Council officers will be working closely with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities officials to ensure this project can be delivered and remains a local priority.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "The acceptance of this funding paves the way for the delivery of the Drumchapel Town Centre Regeneration project.

“This scheme will be transformational for the area, creating a more attractive environment through the delivery of new community facilities and spaces, new housing and local shops and services that are easier to get to.”