John Swinney has voiced concerns over the Scottish Government’s plans to slash jury numbers.
The comments from the former deputy first minister came after the Lord Advocate warned that the reforms would make it “more difficult to get a conviction” in sexual crimes.
The Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill seeks to reduce the number of jurors in criminal trials from 15 to 12.
However, the number of jurors needed for a guilty verdict would remain at eight.
READ MORE: Lord Advocate 'concerned' over SNP plan to reduce jury size
Other measures in the proposed legislation - introduced because of concerns over the low levels of convictions for rapes and other sexual offences - include the scrapping of Scotland’s unique and often controversial not proven verdict.
Last week, the law officer told MSPs that the two-thirds majority could ultimately undermine confidence in justice.
She said there could be a “potentially unsatisfactory situation” where seven members of a jury return a verdict of guilty, while five opt for not guilty.
“But in the absence of a requirement for a majority of not guilty to be returned, a not guilty verdict would result, although the minority of the jury reached this verdict.
“So I suggest that this situation is more than undesirable than the existing difficulties caused by the not proven verdict, and would be unsatisfactory for both the accused and the complainer.”
On Wednesday morning, Angela Constance, the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Justice was being quizzed on the new legislation by Holyrood's Justice committee.
The minister told MSPs that recognised that there were “particular challenges for sexual offences.”
She said Not Proven was often seen as a “compromise verdict.”
“In a two verdict system, juries, of course, don't have that option. They have to decide whether someone is innocent or guilty.”
She added: “But I also have to recognise that the evidence as it stands, it shows that the balance is tilted when you move from three verdicts to two and that the whole raison d'etre of I suppose all of our reforms is to absolutely improve access to justice, but to do so in a way that improves life and experience for complainers, that doesn't compromise the rights of the accused.”
READ MORE: UNSPUN 🗳️The SNP and their criminal record on prisons
Mr Swinney told the minister he was “worried” about “the risk of imbalance" in the legislation.
He said: "When I read the evidence of the Lord Advocate, I am worried that there is, as a consequence of this, the risk of imbalance in relation to complainants compared to where we are today. And the whole purpose of this legislation is because none of us are happy about where we are today.
"I think the government needs to explore whether there is sufficiently compelling evidence of the need for a compensatory action in relation to jury size and composition, given the fact that the not proven verdict amounts to the same as a not guilty verdict.
"And I'd encourage the government to consider further whether the evidence exists to substantiate that point."
The minister said she would take his point on board. She said the Bill was “a marathon as opposed to a sprint.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel