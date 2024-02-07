The four-star hotel, will be 18th property to open in Europe for the Amsterdam-based company, with other locations currently operating in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Founded by Edinburgh-born entrepreneur Charlie MacGregor, the hybrid hospitality concept features hotel, extended stay, and student rooms through to spaces to work and meet, such as large co-working facilities, meeting and event spaces, a large community kitchen, restaurants, bars, and gyms alongside a schedule of "curated events, workshops, and social moments".

Social Hub Glasgow will also feature one of the city’s largest rooftop bars as well as a restaurant and bar serving a range of international and locally-inspired food and drink options throughout the day. A shop will also offer grab-and-go food options as well as essentials, and curated local & The Social Hub products.

With 494 rooms, the newly built 20,000 square-metre hub has been “specially created to inspire and connect creative minds through curated spaces designed to capture the city's gritty material with the well-known Glaswegian strength of character and quick-witted humour”.

A render of The Social Hub Glasgow interior (Image: The Social Hub)

The hotel has room for up to 222 co-workers daily, with 20 private offices and eight flexible meeting and event spaces totalling 1,500 square-metres available to hire, as well as a number of extended stay studios featuring in-room kitchenettes catering to digital nomads and extended business travellers.

CEO & Founder of The Social Hub, Charlie MacGregor, said: “I am so proud to be launching The Social Hub in the country I grew up in and where I began my professional career, getting hands-on experience and inspiring a business model that evolved into what is now The Social Hub.

“As pioneers in the hybrid hospitality industry, I am excited to be back home and to see the impact our Glasgow Hub will bring to the community through our spaces and experiences, ones that blur the boundaries of traditional hospitality offerings through our relentless ambition to create a better society, together with all those who walk through our doors.”