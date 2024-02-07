A hybrid hospitality concept is entering the UK market with a £90 million hotel in Glasgow.
The Social Hub Glasgow, located in the Merchant City, is due to open in April.
The four-star hotel, will be 18th property to open in Europe for the Amsterdam-based company, with other locations currently operating in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.
Founded by Edinburgh-born entrepreneur Charlie MacGregor, the hybrid hospitality concept features hotel, extended stay, and student rooms through to spaces to work and meet, such as large co-working facilities, meeting and event spaces, a large community kitchen, restaurants, bars, and gyms alongside a schedule of "curated events, workshops, and social moments".
READ MORE: Full city block bought for £13m draws interest from hotel operators
Social Hub Glasgow will also feature one of the city’s largest rooftop bars as well as a restaurant and bar serving a range of international and locally-inspired food and drink options throughout the day. A shop will also offer grab-and-go food options as well as essentials, and curated local & The Social Hub products.
With 494 rooms, the newly built 20,000 square-metre hub has been “specially created to inspire and connect creative minds through curated spaces designed to capture the city's gritty material with the well-known Glaswegian strength of character and quick-witted humour”.
The hotel has room for up to 222 co-workers daily, with 20 private offices and eight flexible meeting and event spaces totalling 1,500 square-metres available to hire, as well as a number of extended stay studios featuring in-room kitchenettes catering to digital nomads and extended business travellers.
CEO & Founder of The Social Hub, Charlie MacGregor, said: “I am so proud to be launching The Social Hub in the country I grew up in and where I began my professional career, getting hands-on experience and inspiring a business model that evolved into what is now The Social Hub.
“As pioneers in the hybrid hospitality industry, I am excited to be back home and to see the impact our Glasgow Hub will bring to the community through our spaces and experiences, ones that blur the boundaries of traditional hospitality offerings through our relentless ambition to create a better society, together with all those who walk through our doors.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here