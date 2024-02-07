British Transport Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a Good Samaritan was assaulted at a Scottish train station.
The incident happened at around 10.50pm on Friday, January 26, as a train from Glasgow Central arrived at Shotts station.
The victim had attempted to assist a woman on the train who was upset. The woman and a man she was travelling with then assaulted her and kicked her onto the railway tracks.
BTP officers are appealing to other passengers at the station who may have witnessed the incident take place to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2400011228.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
