Speaking to The Herald, Ms Davidson, who sits as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links in the House of Lords, said: "While Electoral Dysfunction is unique as it's the first all-women political podcast, we're not there to talk about periods and shopping.

READ MORE: Of course The Promise is delayed - it made pledges it can't keep

"Beth, Jess and I have all been at the sharp end of politics and political journalism - we've been in the room as the decisions have been made - and we want to try and explain how and why things happen."

Launching on March 1, Electoral Dysfunction will also feature Ms Rigby, Sky News's Political Editor, and Ms Phillips, who recently resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet after defying the whip to back an SNP motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

As more than half the world's population heads to the polls this year, the trio will dissect Westminster politics and also look beyond. Ms Davidson added: "While we hope to be frank and irreverent, we're not there to be cynical.

"Both Jess and I believe in the power of politics and the need for good people to step forward.

"We also want to bring the view from outside the Westminster bubble - so listeners can expect a lot examples from north of the border and a reminder that there's a whole world of politics that happens outside of London."

READ MORE: The sneak who leaked Elena Whitham's WhatsApps is the real villian

Political podcasts have been dominated by men - from Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart’s hit The Rest Is Politics to Scotland's Holyrood Sources with broadcaster Calum Macdonald, former Alex Salmond advisor Geoff Aberdein and Herald columnist Andy Maciver.

Or, as Ms Davidson more pithily refers to them, "a sausage-fest". Some exceptions include Women With Balls from the Spectator.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, said: "I spend a lot of the time on the doorstep and what I get back is that trust in politics is at an all-time low - they don't believe we'll deliver what we say, and I don't blame them.

"We want to unpick that by taking listeners behind the curtain to talk about the disconnect and bring listeners' lives back into this, talking about the things that actually matter to them."

In an interview with the Times newspaper, Ms Rigby said she had thought of sourcing a bell to break up fights between the red corner - Phillips - and the blue corner - Davidson.

But Ms Phillips added: "We believe in different fiscal and monetary policy definitely, which is all any bugger talks about round here.

"But we’re quite similar in the way we feel about power being shared, I’d say more women, regardless of their political affiliation, feel about fairness in a way I’d describe as left-wing."