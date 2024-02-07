READ MORE: Scotland Euro 2024 group confirmed as Clarke's side discover opponents

Fans have been told that they cannot take any "mechanical or electronic noisemakers" into the grounds.

This includes "megaphones and air horns, as well as other sound-emitting and speech-amplification devices, such as pea whistles and vuvuzelas."

Steve Clarke's men will play in the first game of the tournament in Germany at the 66,000-capacity Munich Football Arena on June 14.

Alba General Secretary, Chris McEleny who has secured tickets to the match, said any fan turning up with bagpipes must be allowed in.

He said: “We are long past the day of Scots facing penalties for playing outlawed tunes on outlawed pipes.

"The Tartan army are welcomed with open arms anywhere and everywhere we travel. Whether in Paris, Seville or Munich, tourists visiting from across the world stop Scotland fans for more pictures than they do of the top sites in the cities.

“The sight of Scotland fans in their kilts being led to stadiums by pipe playing members of the Tartan Army is welcomed universally. It would be utterly ridiculous if UEFA then banned these supporters entering the stadium with their bagpipes and it is nothing other than an attack on Scottish culture.

"Give me the sound of the pipes leading Scotland fans on to roar the team to victory over loud artificial PA systems every day of the week. UEFA must think again.”

When asked about the comments, Uefa told The National that registered bagpipes would be allowed.

A Uefa spokesperson told the paper: “Fans are welcome to bring instruments to the stadium, but they will have to register them with their respective national associations, who will be responsible for centralising their fans’ activities inside the stadium.

“The process was presented to all participating national associations at last week’s fan forum.”

Alba welcomed the "speedy U-turn".