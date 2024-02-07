Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of a man reported missing from a yacht that left Ullapool on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, have been informed.

Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

The discovery comes after police were first alerted to reports of the wreckage of a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver on Saturday, January 6.

Extensive searches were undertaken by police, HM Coastguard and the RNLI, but no trace was found of the man.

The BBC reported at the time that the lone passenger on the vessel was Roman Titov, an experienced Russian sailor.

Roman Titov's family has been made aware, police said. (Image: Facebook)

Mr Titov had previously made a miraculous escape after his sailing boat capsized in the Atlantic Ocean nearly two years ago.

His yacht was pitchpoled and dismasted in stormy weather near Rockall, 200 miles off the coast of Scotland, while he was on a round-the-world solo trip.

He was swept overboard, but managed to climb back onto the boat which turned itself back up. It then took him nearly two weeks to sail to safety in Ullapool.