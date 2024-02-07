Production has begun in Scotland on new survival thriller Tornado from Scottish film director, screenwriter and musician John Maclean.

British actor Tim Roth, whose credits include Pulp Fiction, has joined the previously announced cast of Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden, Giri/Haji’s Takehiro Hira and model-songwriter Koki, who plays the titular Tornado. 

Tornado is set in the rugged landscape of 1790s Britain. Koki plays a young and determined Japanese woman, Tornado, who finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s travelling puppet Samurai show crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals. 

The gang is led by Sugarman – played by Roth – and his ambitious son, Little Sugar (Lowden). When Tornado’s father is murdered by the gang, she endeavours to fight for her own survival and avenge her father death.

The film is the second from Scotland-based Maclean following the Sundance grand jury prize-winning Slow West in 2015. Maclean has also directed music videos and was a member of The Beta Band. 

Tornado is based on a story by Maclean and Kate Leys. Robbie Ryan, who has been nominated for a Bafta for cinematography for his work on Poor Things, is the director of photography.

Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay Films, said: “It is exciting to start the year with a film going into production in the UK,” said Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay Films. “Tornado is a unique, kinetic and adrenaline-fuelled story and we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with our friends at Lionsgate on the UK.”

The Herald understands that filming for Tornado is taking place near Edinburgh.