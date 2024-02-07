He was taken to hospital after what is believed to be a targeted attack but died on Tuesday, February 6.

Following a post-mortem his death is being treated as murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Lawson’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Officers are supporting them as we continue our investigation.

“We believe this was a targeted attack however it’s vital we find out exactly what happened to Alan and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“We’re keen to trace his movements on Saturday, 3 February, and Sunday, 4 February, and find out who he was with. Did you see Alan during this time? Perhaps you saw something suspicious in the Alexander Avenue area of Largs. We also know Alan was on New England Road, Saltcoats on the evening of Sunday, 4 February, did you see him there? Do you have dashcam or private CCTV footage of these areas which could help?

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch.

“There will be increased patrols of the area and anyone with concerns or information can speak to officers.”