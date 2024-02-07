A man assaulted in Largs, North Ayrshire, has been named after dying in hospital with a murder investigation opened
Alan Lawson, 36, was assaulted at a property on Alexander Avenue over the weekend of Saturday, 3 February, 2024.
He was taken to hospital after what is believed to be a targeted attack but died on Tuesday, February 6.
Following a post-mortem his death is being treated as murder.
Read More: Body found on Scottish beach in search for missing Russian sailor
Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Lawson’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Officers are supporting them as we continue our investigation.
“We believe this was a targeted attack however it’s vital we find out exactly what happened to Alan and I’m appealing to the public for help.
“We’re keen to trace his movements on Saturday, 3 February, and Sunday, 4 February, and find out who he was with. Did you see Alan during this time? Perhaps you saw something suspicious in the Alexander Avenue area of Largs. We also know Alan was on New England Road, Saltcoats on the evening of Sunday, 4 February, did you see him there? Do you have dashcam or private CCTV footage of these areas which could help?
“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch.
“There will be increased patrols of the area and anyone with concerns or information can speak to officers.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here