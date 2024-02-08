The ASSC has been a high-profile critic of the Scottish Government’s controversial licensing scheme for short-term letting, which it argues is leading many operators to leave the industry because of its cost and complexity.

The organisation said Ms Winskill has “fostered a deep-seated passion for Scottish tourism and is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences”. She is an advocate for regenerative tourism practices and brings “invaluable” experience to the role, including insight into the challenges facing rural operators, and was recently appointed co-chair at the Institute of Directors Highlands and Islands branch, it added.

Ms Winskill said: “I am honoured to play a key part in representing Scotland’s self-catering community during this pivotal juncture in the industry. My focus is on supporting our team, members, and partners, ensuring continued growth and development of the ASSC to meet the diverse needs of our membership.

“I am eager to leverage the benefits of collaboration and draw upon my connections within STA to drive positive change.”

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the ASSC, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Clare as our new chair. With her fresh perspective and dynamic approach, we are confident in our ability to navigate evolving landscapes and emerge stronger. Clare's leadership will undoubtedly propel us toward continued success amidst changing times.”