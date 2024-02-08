Last November, Mr Matheson blamed his teenage sons for the huge bill. He told MSPs that the boys had been watching football during a family trip to Morrocco at the start of the year.

The former minister referred himself to the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body "to consider whether they think the matter needs to be investigated further. If they choose to do so I'll fully comply with that."

According to reports, the investigation was completed over the weekend and had unearthed new evidence into Mr Matheson’s conduct.

In a statement shared on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Mr Matheson said he had not seen a copy of the investigation's findings but that it was in the "best interest of myself and the Government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction to taking forward the Government's agenda."

He added: "I am enormously grateful to you for appointing me as Health Secretary and for the support that you have given me throughout the last year, it has meant a great deal to both me and my family. Thank you.

"You are assured of my full support from the backbenches, as the MSP for Falkirk West, in driving forward our agenda and delivering an independent Scotland. I wish you every success as Scotland's First Minister."

The SPCB inquiry was not looking into questions about Mr Matheson’s honesty.

He had already admitted lying to journalists over the scandal.

In a statement to MSPs, Mr Matheson claimed he only learned about his boys' use of his parliamentary iPad on Thursday 9 November, following days of media scrutiny over the staggering expenses claim lodged with Holyrood.

However, on Monday 13 November, when asked directly if there was "any personal use" of the device during the family holiday, he told reporters: "No”.

When asked if anyone else could have used the device, he, again, said, "No".

He claimed he was trying to protect his family.

His sudden resignation forces Humza Yousaf to reshuffle his cabinet. There has been some speculation he could bring Kate Forbes back into the government.

Labour's Dame Jackie Baillie said: “While I welcome the news that Michael Matheson has finally gone, the fact is the First Minister has big questions to answer over his lack of judgement.

“While our NHS is in crisis, Humza Yousaf has shown his weakness by putting the SNP before our NHS.

“Now more than ever we need a health minister focused on the crisis at hand.

“It’s clear that the First Minister has no plan to save our NHS and that shuffling the SNP deckchairs will make no difference - it’s time for change.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Our health service is on its knees. Patients are waiting an age for treatment and staff are overworked on every shift. They all deserve better than an SNP minister who has lost their trust and could no longer focus on the day job.

“From Humza Yousaf to Michael Matheson, our NHS has known only crisis, soaring vacancies and ever longer waits. Their NHS Recovery Plan has failed.

“Only the Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out plans to fix the NHS, tackle staff burnout, save NHS dentistry and deliver the world-class mental health services we deserve.”

