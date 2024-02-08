Rugby fans travelling to the Six nations clash with France in Edinburgh this weekend are being urged to plan ahead with huge crowds expected.
Scotrail is adding extra carriages and will run “as many trains as possible” between Glasgow and Edinburgh on the day of the match.
Scotland take on France at Murrayfield on Saturday at 2.15pm, having beaten Wales in a dramatic opener to the competition.
Fans will have to negotiate ongoing works at Haymarket restricting access to the station and possibly adding to queue times.
ScotRail has said it is unable to provide its normal queuing system after the game, and the station will not be accessible via the ramp located at the rear of the building.
Any customers travelling from Haymarket will be required to use the main entrance.
As a result, travellers should expect longer waiting times for the train home, and some customers will be redirected to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train due.
Fans are asked to consider travelling straight to Edinburgh Waverley after the final whistle to reduce their need to queue, or postponing their travel home until later in the evening.
Edinburgh Trams operate a fast and frequent service between the entrance of the stadium and St Andrew Square tram stop - a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley.
Edinburgh City Centre is also accessible from Scottish Gas Murrayfield by a number of Lothian Bus services (1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33).
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “ScotRail is looking forward to helping fans travel to Scottish Gas Murrayfield to watch Scotland take on France this weekend, and we’ll be doing all we can to make their journey a seamless one.
“To support the event, we’re adding more seats to trains to and from Edinburgh throughout the day. However, customers should plan ahead as services are expected to be busy.
“We’d also encourage customers to travel straight to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home after the game due to the limited access and capacity at Haymarket station.”
