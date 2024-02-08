The outlet - established in 1997- is owned by Princes Restaurant Group, who also operate Spanish tapas and cocktail bar Barca and Scottish restaurant Cranachan restaurant in Glasgow’s Princes Square, as well as Salerno Pizza in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

The new location is set to open its doors on Edinburgh’s Princes Street in the Spring.

The business took to social media to announce the new opening, writing: "Edinburgh, something quaint is coming... keep your eyes peeled for The Willow Tearooms opening later this month!"