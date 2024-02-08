Independent Scottish law firm Anderson Strathern has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of a partner and a further four directors in a move that will strengthen its commercial property, corporate law, commercial litigation, tax & accountancy, and private client teams.
New appointments include Kevin McGlone who joins as a partner with extensive experience in buying and selling businesses across the UK for local and foreign investors and operators. Mr McGlone specialises in the hotel, hospitality, and care sectors.
Janice Napier is a dual-qualified legal director with over 20 years’ experience in English and Scots property law, specialising in commercial property. Stephen Clark also joins as a legal director with more than 15 years’ experience in commercial and corporate law.
There are also two internal promotions with Scott Flannigan becoming a director following 13 years at Anderson Strathern. A litigator, he recently won The Legal 500’s ‘Dispute Resolution Rising Star of the Year’ award.
Meanwhile, Sophia Li becomes a director after 15 years at the firm. A chartered tax adviser, Ms Li is an expert in tax, trust, and succession planning, and provides counsel to landowners, high net worth individuals, trusts, and family businesses.
“On the back of a successful 2023, and the relocation of our office in Edinburgh to Capital Square, we’re aiming for continued growth in 2024," chairman Fraser Geddes said. "We are proud of our commitment to promote from within, while continuing to attract some of the best talent in the industry.”
Aberdeen oil specialist OEG closes in on another acquisition
Offshore services provider OEG, which employs more than 200 people in Aberdeen, is within days of completing another takeover deal which will extend its string of five acquisitions in the renewables sector during 2023.
Headed by chief executive John Heiton, the company has super-charged its diversification into the offshore wind sector since US investment group Oaktree Capital took a controlling stake in the business in March of last year. This has been backed by a $140m (£112m) term loan and revolving credit facility from a syndicate of banks secured in October.
Scott Wright: Is Scotch whisky heading for the rocks?
The path to export success is never smooth.
While the overall direction of Scotch whisky exports has been broadly upwards over the last two decades, there have been significant bumps along the road.
There was the pandemic, of course, which hit sales in travel retail stores and hospitality outlets (though many brands did extremely well through online and take-home channels), and before that import tariffs during the Donald Trump presidency had a major detrimental effect on single malt Scotch exports to the US.
Now, as underlined by the most recent results from Diageo, we are seeing the impact of global economic uncertainty on sales.
