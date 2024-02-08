After becoming regulars at farmer's markets and fulfilling thousands of postal orders, in 2021 they were able to open their first permanent location in the city's Finnieston.

A shop in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh followed last year.

Now, its hoped that a half term holiday pop-up at Bonnie & Wild in the St James Quarter will introduce even more sweet-toothed foodies to Chulo's Cookies and help them to secure a new permanent location.

Rankin said: "We've had a fast first couple of years since starting Chulo's, and have achieved fantastic momentum with a bakery in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"The pop-up within Bonnie & Wild will be an amazing opportunity for us to sample the market from within a vibrant shopping centre, and allows us to reach new customers we wouldn't have been able to before.

"We would love for this pop-up and Chulo's growing success to lead to another permanent location within Edinburgh as the reception in the city has been great so far, and have our eyes on a couple of sites already."

Chulo's signature cookies see all manner of chocolate bars and confectionary from Kinder Buenos to Caramel Freddos baked into the core of a hefty 130 grams of dough.

Paterson previously said of her bakes: "Stuffed cookies are our thing.

“But beyond that, we make sure that we really put a lot of thought into our flavours.

“It takes us a long time to make sure that we have it right, but when we finally get a combination we’ve been working on for months perfected it's just the best feeling."

Looking forward to welcoming the team to Bonnie & Wild from this Friday, February 9 managing director Ryan Barrie said: "I’m a big fan of Chulo’s.

"I think their cookies are amazing and the I love the entrepreneurial energy of Jordan and Rebecca.

"It’s been great to see their success over the past few years as their stuffed cookies have really taken off.

"We’re all really excited about them coming into our Scottish Marketplace for the February holidays and enhancing our vibrant offer."

For more information on Chulo's find them on social media here.