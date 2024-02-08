The Scottish Government has been commended for "brave leadership" by health leaders after announcing a rise in alcohol prices.
Shona Robison, Deputy First Minister, has confirmed that minimum unit pricing (MUP) will increase by 30% from 50p to 65p per unit of alcohol.
The Scottish Government said a price increase is required to counteract the effects of inflation.
If Parliament agrees, it will take effect on 30 September 2024.
Ms Robison said research had shown that the policy had saved hundreds of lives and likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions.
She acknowledged that alcohol deaths rose last year but said the proposals "strike a reasonable balance between public health benefits and any effects on the alcoholic drinks market and impact on consumers."
She said evidence suggested the policy has not had a significant impact on businesses.
Reacting to today's announcement Glasgow Centre for Population Health said: “Alcohol is one of several, key harmful commodities, pervasively promoted, which requires concerted government action to reduce harm.
"Right now, Scotland’s population health is seeing an unprecedented decline, and we must use the policy levers at our disposal to slow, and in due course, reverse that decline – for the good of all of Scottish society.
"Like the wider population health situation, Minimum Unit Pricing needs brave leadership and mature informed dialogue across all parties.”
READ MORE:
- Call for minimum alcohol pricing probe after Covid WhatsApp messages precedent
- Michael Matheson quits as Health Secretary over iPad expenses row
- Michaell Matheson in line for £12k golden goodbye after resignation
Today's announcement was also welcomed by NCD Alliance, a coalition of 24 health organisations that campaigns for action to curb harms caused by alcohol, tobacco and junk food.
David McColgan, Chairman of the alliance, said: “Evidence shows that the introduction of MUP has saved lives, averted hospital admissions and reduced the consumption of alcohol.
“It’s now crucial that a mechanism is introduced automatically to uprate the Minimum Unit Price to ensure that the impact of this policy is not lost in the future.”
🗣️“Since MuP was introduced, it is clear that positive change is happening. The primary lesson we should learn from these five years is that we should not take a single step backwards in fighting for measures that tackle the deep-rooted health problems we face in Scotland."— BMA Scotland (@BMAScotland) February 8, 2024
5/5
Alison Douglaschief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said it was encouraging to see cross-party support for the policy, given the recent rise in deaths.
She added: "Without support to increase the price, the positive effects we’ve seen will be reversed, with hundreds of people experiencing suffering and loss because of alcohol."
Dr Iain Kennedy, a member of BMA Scotland’s Consultant Committee, said the organisation was a longstanding supporter of the policy but added: "The Government must focus on delivering a package of supportive measures to ensure we are not simply relying on minimum unit pricing to reduce the harm caused by problem alcohol use in Scotland, as crucial as this policy is."
The Scottish Grocers’ Federation warned that increased MUP could deepen the cost-of-living crisis, impacting local businesses and hitting struggling households the hardest.
Dr Pete Cheema, Chief Executive, said: "SGF believes in responsible retailing, and we support the Scottish Government’s aims to reduce alcohol harm. That is why we worked with ministers during the launch of MUP in 2018.
“However, it is clear that the analysis carried out during the covid pandemic and a swathe of changes to hospitality and drinking habits in recent years, has not been sufficient to justify increasing the MUP.
“Many convenience retailers are working flat-out just to keep the lights on, and doors open. It is often the case that convenience stores are at the very heart of their communities.
"Restrictions and higher prices inevitably come at a greater cost to doing business, putting more pressure on budgets and struggling household incomes."
He said the SGF was prepared to work with the Scottish Government to deliver a potential Public Health Levy on alcohol sales but said smaller stores must be protected.
Joao Sousa, Deputy Director of the Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde, said of the rise: “This is the first time it has been increased since introduction, and most of the increase accounts for inflation since then – the 65p announced for 2024-25 is broadly equivalent to 53p in 2018-19 (when MUP was first introduced).
“Of course, this will mean some increases in prices at the lower end of the market, although the majority of sold alcohol is already above this level – for example, the average price per unit sold in the off-trade in Scotland was already 64p in 2021, and will have increased since then.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here