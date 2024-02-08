A 23-acre development site near Killearn, on the banks of a gorge known as the “Devil’s Pulpit”, has been put up sale.
The site at Finin Glen, which has appeared in a range of television shows and Hollywood productions, is being marketed with permission in place to develop a visitor centre, restaurant, café, shop, and events space. It is understood to have appeared in Outlander, Taggart, and Sherlock Holmes, as well as films The Eagle and Detective Pickachu.
Property firm Graham + Sibbald, which is handling the sale of the Stirlingshire beauty spot, also raised the prospect of new owner developing a distillery at the site, citing its water supply from a nearby reservoir and golden barley grown in neighbouring fields. It said this idea would be looked on favourably by locals.
The Devil’s Pulpit is understood to attract more than 70,000 visitors per year, which would be expected to rise to 350,000 if a visitor centre is developed.
Land owner David Young said: There is an opportunity here at Finnich Glen to create a visitor attraction of national importance. It is indeed a beautiful Scottish landmark that is visited by people from all around the world. It has been previously referred to as Scotland’s Grand Canyon in miniature.”
Graham + Sibbald said it would discuss the freehold price of the land with “seriously interested parties”.
