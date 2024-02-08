Priced at £50, three courses begin with a smoked salmon mousse with whisky cider jelly and soda bread, followed by a half-grilled lobster with garlic butter and Koffman fries.

Dessert will be a ‘little chocolate pot’ with a crème fraiche and madeleine while a suggested wine of the week to accompany the is an Italian white reminiscent of ‘pear drops that you used to have at your gran's house as a kid’.

The ‘Lobster Mondays’ menu will continue on selected Monday evenings following the February launch with more information available on the restaurant’s website.

Ondine was first opened in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town in 2009.

The years since have seen chef Roy Brett become one of the ‘leading figures in Scotland’s food revolution’ with menus ‘inspired by a lifetime of the love and appreciation of seafood’.

He said: “From the day that we opened the doors of Ondine, we wanted to create an atmosphere where people could roll up their sleeves, relax and truly enjoy the finest seafood and shellfish from the East Coast of Scotland and beyond, prepared with real love and respect.

“Our emphasis is on the fishermen who provide us with the freshest and most sustainable produce, which we celebrate with knowledgeable yet satisfying cooking.”

The Herald previously reported that Brett and his team are preparing to launch a new outpost in St Andrews, following the reopening of an ‘iconic’ five-star hotel later this year.

For more information visit their website here.