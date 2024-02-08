An award-winning Edinburgh seafood restaurant will this month launch a new set menu, with a focus on fresh, East Neuk lobsters.
The first ‘Lobster Mondays’ sitting will take place on Monday, February 19 at Ondine Oyster Bar & Grill.
Priced at £50, three courses begin with a smoked salmon mousse with whisky cider jelly and soda bread, followed by a half-grilled lobster with garlic butter and Koffman fries.
READ MORE: Chip off the old block: Six by Nico opens new 'elevated chippy' in Glasgow
Dessert will be a ‘little chocolate pot’ with a crème fraiche and madeleine while a suggested wine of the week to accompany the is an Italian white reminiscent of ‘pear drops that you used to have at your gran's house as a kid’.
The ‘Lobster Mondays’ menu will continue on selected Monday evenings following the February launch with more information available on the restaurant’s website.
READ MORE: Scottish restaurant reveals what it takes to earn a Michelin Star
Ondine was first opened in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town in 2009.
The years since have seen chef Roy Brett become one of the ‘leading figures in Scotland’s food revolution’ with menus ‘inspired by a lifetime of the love and appreciation of seafood’.
He said: “From the day that we opened the doors of Ondine, we wanted to create an atmosphere where people could roll up their sleeves, relax and truly enjoy the finest seafood and shellfish from the East Coast of Scotland and beyond, prepared with real love and respect.
“Our emphasis is on the fishermen who provide us with the freshest and most sustainable produce, which we celebrate with knowledgeable yet satisfying cooking.”
The Herald previously reported that Brett and his team are preparing to launch a new outpost in St Andrews, following the reopening of an ‘iconic’ five-star hotel later this year.
For more information visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here