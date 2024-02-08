Schitt’s Creek and The Rig star Emily Hampshire will be hosting the World Premiere of MOM, alongside the film’s director Adam O’Brien. Emily not only stars in the film but is also Executive Producer.

The Missing and Nina Forever star Abigail Hardingham will also be heading to Glasgow to host the world premiere of CUSTOM, a passion project, which she stars in and co-produces.

Also making their feature film debut with KILL YOUR LOVER are the dynamic filmmaker duo Alix Austin and Keir Siewert. They will be in Glasgow, alongside key cast, Paige Gilmour and Fair City’s Shane Quigley-Murphy.

Dubbed “the Woodstock of Gore” by Guillermo Del Toro, FrightFest, was set up in 2000 and has grown in size and stature since its cult roots at the Prince Charles Cinema.

Today it is internationally renowned for discovering exciting and original horror fantasy genre films and for supporting the talent behind them, helping to launch the careers of such directors as Simon Rumley, Neil Marshall, Christopher Smith, Eli Roth, Gareth Edwards and Simon Hunter.

Over the years the festival directors, Greg Day, Alan Jones, Paul McEvoy and Ian Rattray, have developed FrightFest into a brand leader for horror film, expanding its footprint in the UK by hosting special events throughout the year and joining forces with the Glasgow Film Festival, where they run an established three-day event.

The 20th edition of Glasgow Film Festival -Scotland's largest film festival - will take place from February 28 to March 18 at Glasgow Film Theatre.

The full Glasgow Film Festival launch is firmly established as a key event in the UK's cultural calendar. Launched in 2005, GFF has grown greatly in significance and is now a key launching pad for films and one of the top film festivals in the UK.