A 32-year-old man has been arrested with over £1million worth of cannabis in his car.

The man was at the Loch Ryan Port in Cairnryan when his vehicle was stopped and searched, with police recovering drugs with an estimated street value of £1.1m.

He has been arrested and charged and was due to appear at Stranraer Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 8.

Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and will take all measures to disrupt those involved.

"Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland via 101, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."