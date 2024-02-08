157 passengers and 6 crew were on board the aircraft at the time.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a preliminary report, STSB wrote: “On approach to runway 22, the aircraft descended well below the glide path and the flight crew initiated a go-around.”

Reports in Switzerland said that the aircraft was around seven miles from the runway at Geneva Airport at an altitude of 230 metres above Lake Geneva, when its altitude should have been more than three times higher (750 metres).

According to the Tribune de Genève, the control tower at Geneva Airport alerted the crew of the altitude being too low, at the same time as they were warned by the plane’s on-board warning system.

2023-11-05: Easyjet Airbus A320N (G-UZLO, built JUN 2023) descended "well below" the glideslope on final approach to runway 22 at Geneva-Intl AP (LSGG), Switzerland. Flight #U23291 from Edinburgh went around and landed safely on its 2nd attempt 14 min later. An investigation is… pic.twitter.com/nv8Imld6Ix — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 16, 2024

The plane is then reported to have initiated a go-around, positioned for another approach and landed safely at Geneva Airport about 15 minutes after the go around.

EasyJet confirmed to The Herald that the pilots operating the flight in question were stood down from duty for a short period of time “in line with usual procedures”, but have since resumed flying duties.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “We are fully supporting the investigation in line with procedures. At no point was the safety of those onboard compromised. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority.”