Mobile phone operator EE has announced plans to close its Greenock call centre and move 450 jobs to parent group BT's offices in central Glasgow.
Staff were told this morning that the company is consulting on plans to shut the Main Street office in Greenock by the end of November. It is claimed that the building is in need of substantial investment to bring it up to standard, and comes amid a push by BT to consolidate its office workers into a smaller number of locations throughout the UK.
Alexander Bain House in Glasgow officially re-opened last year following a multi-million-pound refurbishment of its long-established Clydeside base. It is home to staff working across the group which includes EE, BT, and Openreach.
READ MORE: BT unveils multi-million-pound revamp of Glasgow office
A spokesman for BT emphasised that no jobs are being cut. However, concerns have been raised that some current staff will be outside of "reasonable travel" distance to Glasgow.
“Around 2,000 colleagues are already based at our Glasgow office, which includes all parts of BT Group, allowing colleagues many opportunities to develop their careers across the company," the spokesman said.
“BT Group continues to make record investments in Scotland’s infrastructure, including in Inverclyde, helping to transform and futureproof the nation’s digital economy."
He added: "We have also announced a significant investment in a brand new contact centre in Dundee, securing 1,000 jobs for the city, which is due to open later this year.”
In response to this morning's announcement, McGill's Buses has said it will guarantee an interview to all EE staff to fill the transport group's vacancies in Inverclyde and Renfrewshire.
“The closure of EE Greenock is a significant blow to the Inverclyde community, impacting not just employees but also the entire local economy," managing director Alex Hornby said. "Whilst many will choose to retain their positions by travelling or relocating to Glasgow, McGill’s Group is keen to provide options for those seeking new opportunities.
“We have a range of roles available across our three depots at Greenock, Inchinnan, and Johnstone which may be of interest to those whose skills could be easily transferable.
“In particular, McGill’s can offer guaranteed interviews for our bus driver positions. No previous bus driving experience is necessary as successful applicants will be provided with full training by our in-house McGill’s Training Academy.
“Our best wishes go to EE employees and we hope they can choose the option that is best for them in the weeks and months ahead.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here