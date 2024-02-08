Alexander Bain House in Glasgow officially re-opened last year following a multi-million-pound refurbishment of its long-established Clydeside base. It is home to staff working across the group which includes EE, BT, and Openreach.

A spokesman for BT emphasised that no jobs are being cut. However, concerns have been raised that some current staff will be outside of "reasonable travel" distance to Glasgow.

“Around 2,000 colleagues are already based at our Glasgow office, which includes all parts of BT Group, allowing colleagues many opportunities to develop their careers across the company," the spokesman said.

“BT Group continues to make record investments in Scotland’s infrastructure, including in Inverclyde, helping to transform and futureproof the nation’s digital economy."

He added: "We have also announced a significant investment in a brand new contact centre in Dundee, securing 1,000 jobs for the city, which is due to open later this year.”

In response to this morning's announcement, McGill's Buses has said it will guarantee an interview to all EE staff to fill the transport group's vacancies in Inverclyde and Renfrewshire.

“The closure of EE Greenock is a significant blow to the Inverclyde community, impacting not just employees but also the entire local economy," managing director Alex Hornby said. "Whilst many will choose to retain their positions by travelling or relocating to Glasgow, McGill’s Group is keen to provide options for those seeking new opportunities.

“We have a range of roles available across our three depots at Greenock, Inchinnan, and Johnstone which may be of interest to those whose skills could be easily transferable.

“In particular, McGill’s can offer guaranteed interviews for our bus driver positions. No previous bus driving experience is necessary as successful applicants will be provided with full training by our in-house McGill’s Training Academy.

“Our best wishes go to EE employees and we hope they can choose the option that is best for them in the weeks and months ahead.”