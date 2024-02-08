The Airdrie and Shotts MSP is a key ally of Humza Yousaf and ran his campaign during last year's SNP leadership contest.

In what his spokesman described as a "mini-reshuffle," the First Minister also brought Fiona Hyslop, back into his inner circle, with Transport now becoming a cabinet role.

The veteran MSP served in senior positions in the governments of both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

Meanwhile, Mairi McAllan's Net Zero and Energy portfolio will now take in Mr Gray's old wellbeing economy responsibilities.

Christina McKelvie will move from culture to become the Drugs and Alcohol policy minister. She replaces Elena Whitham, who stood down earlier this week, citing post-traumatic stress.

Glasgow Kelvin MSP Kaukab Stewart has been promoted from the backbenches to become minister for culture, Europe and international development.

She will be the first woman of colour to hold a government position in Scotland.

MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire Jim Fairlie has also been promoted and will take on a role as minister for agriculture and connectivity.

He'll be supporting Ms Hyslop and Mairi Gougeon, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands.

The reshaped Cabinet of ten will include seven women, which, the Scottish Government says is the highest proportion of any government in the world.

Parliament will be asked to agree the new appointments of Fiona Hyslop, Kaukab Stewart and Jim Fairlie after recess before they can then be approved by the King.

The First Minister said: “The new, green economy is a massive economic opportunity for Scotland. If we grasp it, we can help the world tackle climate change while delivering well-paid jobs and sustainable growth in Scotland for generations to come.

"That’s why we will now bring these two portfolios together, and Màiri McAllan is the right person to drive it forward.

“As Economy Secretary, Neil Gray has been widely praised for resetting the relationship with business. Now at the helm of the NHS – our most precious institution – and social care, Neil will be charged with continuing its recovery from Covid, driving down waiting times, and reforming the service to improve outcomes for patients.

“I am elevating Transport to a Cabinet level post in its own right, given the importance of the issues within this portfolio.

"Fiona Hyslop is one of the most experienced and accomplished ministers in government. I am deeply proud of the fact this means Cabinet will become world-leading with seven out of ten women in it."

The SNP leader said the new appointments "reflect this government’s priorities and the missions that drive them – equality, opportunity and community – and I look forward to working with them as we continue to deliver for the people of Scotland.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie was less enthusiastic. “This weak First Minister can reshuffle the pack all he wants – the fact is that all the cards left are jokers.

“After 17 years it is clear that this tired SNP government is out of ideas and out of road.

"Our NHS is in crisis, the economy has stagnated, and the cost of living is hammering Scots.

“Neil Gray has his work cut out for him as he tries to get to grips with the crisis in our NHS.

“The need for change could not be clearer."

Mr Matheson, who racked up an £11,000 bill on his Holyrood iPad while on holiday, announced he was quitting Cabinet on Thursday morning.

His decision to go came after the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) met on Wednesday and agreed a draft report of provisional findings in their investigation into his use of parliamentary resources.

The ex-minister was informed that he would shortly receive the draft report and would have two weeks to make representations to the SPCB.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Matheson said: “I am conscious that this process will conclude in the coming weeks.

“I have still not received the findings of their review, however it is in the best interest of myself and the Government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction to taking forward the Government’s agenda.”