Neil Gray has been named as Scotland's new Health Secretary following the shock resignation of Michael Matheson.
The Airdrie and Shotts MSP is a key ally of Humza Yousaf and ran his campaign during last year's SNP leadership contest.
He was serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy before his promotion.
It is understood, that Fiona Hyslop, who served in senior roles in the governments of both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon will return to cabinet, with Transport now becoming a cabinet role.
Mairi McAllan's Net Zero portfolio will also take in Mr Gray's old economy responsibilities.
Christina McKelvie will move from culture to become Drugs and Alcohol policy minister. She replaces Elena Whitham, who stood down earlier this week, citing post-traumatic stress.
Glasgow Kelvin MSP Kaukab Stewart has been promoted from the backbenchers to become International Development minister. She will be the first woman of colour to hold a government position in Scotland.
MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire Jim Fairlie has also been promoted, and will take on a role supporting Ms Hyslop and Mairi Gougeon, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands.
Michael Matheson, who racked up an £11,000 bill on his Holyrood iPad while on holiday, announced he was quitting Cabinet.
His decision to go came after the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) met on Wednesday and agreed a draft report of provisional findings in their investigation into his use of parliamentary resources.
Mr Matheson was informed on Thursday that he would shortly receive the draft report and would have two weeks to make representations to the SPCB.
Announcing his resignation, Mr Matheson said: “I am conscious that this process will conclude in the coming weeks.
“I have still not received the findings of their review, however it is in the best interest of myself and the Government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction to taking forward the Government’s agenda.”
More to follow...
