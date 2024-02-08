A council committee has now approved the Glasgow Transport Strategy, which councillors say will play a central role in the fight against climate change but also seeks to support economic success, invigorate local neighbourhoods and grapple with poverty.

More than 100 policies have been laid out in the strategy, which sets an overall target of reducing vehicle kilometres travelled in Glasgow by 30% by 2030 ahead of the national target of reducing kilometres travelled by 20% by 2030.

According to Department of Transport figures, 2.17billion vehicle kilometres were travelled in Glasgow in 2022 – the largest distance for any local authority area in Scotland.

Councillor Angus Millar, City Convenor for Transport, said he believes there is now a clear path towards a modern transport system that is cleaner and fairer for all Glasgow residents.

The city has long been criticised for its substandard transport system with a lack of integration.

Mr Millar said: “I am delighted to have concluded the development of a new transport strategy for Glasgow.

"This has been a huge undertaking that has generated more than 100 policy objectives that will ultimately transform transport and travel in the city.

"At the core of our plans is a recognition that we must reduce how much we rely on private vehicles for transport.

"There are far more sustainable and equitable modes of transport than the car and we must make space for alternative, more efficient ways of getting about Glasgow."

The so-called Spatial Delivery Framework is the final phase of Glasgow's transport strategy and, now it has been agreed by councillors, the city is now expected to progress key decisions that will influence travel behaviour and move residents to public transport and active travel.

Plans focus on identifying space in the city for bus priority corridors, new park and ride stations and mobility hubs where different forms of transport can link together.

The Spatial Delivery Framework follows the principles of the national transport hierarchy and will inform decisions on how the finite road space can be best allocated to ensure travel is as safe and efficient as possible for all modes of transport.

The report makes mention of an increase in bus service provision on existing bus routes but also filling gaps in the network.

Highlighted by the framework are new routes including an East End north-south orbital service; a route running between Glasgow South and Paisley/Glasgow Airport/Renfrew; Partick to Springburn north orbital; and, more vaguely, to "all major development sites".

The development of the framework has already helped to identify 16 potential bus priority corridors throughout the city where a range of measures can improve bus journey times and reliability of service.

Possible, additional routes for the bus network have also been identified which could make a dramatic difference to bus provision in the city and work is underway with bus operators on how this potential can be fulfilled.

Mr Millar added: "In a city where almost half the households do not have access to a car, there is a basic fairness in reshaping our transport network in support of the other types of transport that people rely upon.

"It is also essential we do everything we can to limit the transport-related carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

"The Spatial Delivery Framework is a technical piece of work, but it is vital to how we deliver our vision for Glasgow.

"At the ground level, the framework will inform decisions on how space is allocated for the different modes of transport that use the city’s network.

"But the framework will also guide the implementation of fundamentally important initiatives such as bus priority corridors, new park and ride stations and mobility hubs.

"These are the kind of interventions that makes the bus a more attractive option and encourage drivers to leave their vehicles behind because the network supports integrated travel choices."

In addition to the nine park and ride stations already in Glasgow, the framework has highlighted seven further possible areas close to the city boundary that could be suitable for park and ride provision.

Areas for a possible mobility hubs, where multiple modes of transport could intersect, have also been mapped out.

Other transport improvements or interventions being considered through the spatial development framework include the City Network for Active Travel, the Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, freight hubs, parking zones and prioritising local access where road space is constrained.