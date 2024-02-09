Local doctors called for an air ambulance so the father-of-two could receive the appropriate treatment 1,000 miles away in Gran Canaria.

However, the family allege insurance company Staysure refused and failed to act despite pleas from medics, the family and the British Embassy.

But the insurers released a statement saying the claims were “factually inaccurate” and they would be referred to lawyers.

The insurer said: “Staysure extend their heartfelt sympathies to Mrs Aubrey and their family.

“This is factually incorrect and we have referred it to our lawyers.”

Henry Aubrey and his wife Susan (Image: PA)

Mr Aubrey, 57, was eventually flown to Gran Canaria by air ambulance nearly a week later and spent a month in a coma before dying from organ failure and sepsis.

The family is now taking legal action against the insurance firm on the grounds that Mr Aubrey would still be alive if it had followed medical advice.

Mrs Aubrey, 57, said: “As far as I’m concerned, the insurers killed my husband. They were told Henry needed an air ambulance and each time they found a reason to delay or not act.

“It’s like they wanted my husband to die so they could save money repatriating his body instead of paying for his treatment.

“There’s no way to explain the shock, pain, disbelief and anger to all this. One minute Henry is having the time of his life and the next I’m fighting to save it.

“You don’t expect it to happen on holiday and you don’t expect to have to fight the insurers who you’ve literally paid in advance to help in situations like this.

“We all know insurers look for reasons to dodge obligations or lower payments but while playing accountant is one thing, playing God is something else.

“If doctors and diplomats tell you to act then you should. Something needs to change to stop this from happening to other families.”

Henry Aubrey's widow Susan is taking legal action against insurers Staysure (Image: PA/Digby Brown)

The couple, from Tollcross in Glasgow, landed on the island off the coast of West Africa on June 2, 2022 ahead of their anniversary on June 6.

On June 10, Mr Aubrey, a taxi driver, fell ill and went to his hotel room to rest but woke up at midnight in pain.

Mrs Aubrey called for help and within 45 minutes a local doctor attended, administered pain-relieving medication and staying through the night to monitor Mr Aubrey.

At 9am on June 11, he was moved to local clinic Esperanca Clinica Medica for tests after medics confirmed Mr Aubrey had pancreatitis and needed immediate surgery.

Such treatment was not available on Cape Verde so after it was confirmed Mr Aubrey had travel insurance with Staysure, medics requested an immediate medical evacuation.

The insurer allegedly refused, claiming it needed Mr Aubrey’s NHS records before acting.

The family’s law firm Digby Brown says such paperwork is not necessary during an emergency.

Mr Aubrey was eventually taken to Hospitales Universitarios San Roque in Meloneras via air ambulance six days after falling ill, but he could not be saved.

He spent weeks in a medically-induced coma before dying from organ failure and sepsis on July 10.

Other than having his gallbladder removed 13 years ago, Mr Aubrey is believed to have been a fit and healthy man.

Following his death, Staysure arranged to repatriate his body within 24 hours, the family said.

Digby Brown is now investigating the insurer over any failings that may have contributed to Mr Aubrey’s death.

Simon Richards, partner in the foreign and travel team at Digby Brown, said: “What happened to Henry, and what is now happening to his family, is truly heartbreaking.

“I extend my deepest respect to them for speaking about what happened.

“There is clear evidence to show that if the urgent and clear medical advice was followed then it would have saved Henry’s life.

“The legal case is in its early days so it would be inappropriate to comment further but we will continue to investigate and support the Aubrey family as needed.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We supported the family of a British man who died in Gran Canaria.”