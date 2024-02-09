The site came out top following a public vote which asked campers to name their favourite destination in the UK.

Drummohr is located near Musselburgh on the shores of the Firth of Forth. The site is eight miles from Edinburgh, close to the beaches of East Lothian and Scotland’s golf coast and is near the John Muir Way for walkers and cyclists.

Angie Purves, who is the site manager at Drummohr, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, and the fact that it is voted for by members of the public makes it even more special.

“The whole team works really hard to ensure that our guests have a brilliant time at Drummhor and the reviews and feedback we get from guests reflect how much they appreciate the warm welcome and attention to detail.

“We’re always working towards making things even better for our guests, and are constantly updating and improving our facilities so they get the best possible experience.”

The Camping Awards recognise the best products, brands, retailers and campsites in the UK. The public poll includes readers of Camping magazine, online votes via its sister website Out and About Live and from its social media channels.

Drummohr’s sister campsite, Herding Hill Farm at Haltwhistle, close to the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site, was a runner up in the 2024 awards in the Campsite of the Year category.

Iain Duff, editor of Camping magazine, said: “The Campsite of the Year award is important because it is voted for by the public, and no one knows more about what makes a great campsite than campers. This is not just a box-ticking exercise, these are people who want to give recognition to their favourite campsites, and it’s clear from reading the comments left by voters that they really love everything about Drummohr. A campsite is judged on its location, facilities and the friendliness of its staff and it scored highly on all fronts.”

Drummohr, which was given a five-star rating by VisitScotland last year, includes self-catering luxury lodges with hot tubs, glamping pods and en-suite bothies, and both grass and hard-standing pitches for touring and tents, all with electric.

The family-friendly site also has themed wizard, adventure and fairy glamping pods, as well as family bothies and a large playground. Its newly refurbished amenity blocks include underfloor heating, free hot showers, family friendly accessible bathrooms with baths, and indoor campers’ kitchen and laundry.