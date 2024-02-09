SFRS sent three appliances to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 7.51am on Friday, 9 February to reports of a fire within a commercial building on North Street, Forfar.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances where crews extinguished the fire.

“No injuries were reported, and firefighters left after ensuring the area was made safe.”