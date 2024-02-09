It’s understood the former health secretary was given a copy of the initial report on Thursday afternoon, some hours after his resignation.

He has two weeks to respond. While the SPCB has committed to publishing the “findings in fact,” it is not clear when that will happen.

Mr Matheson did not see the report before he quit, but the sudden resignation after months of clinging on led to speculation that the MSP for Falkirk West knew that either the evidence that he had provided or evidence uncovered by the SPCB was damning.

Yesterday, the First Minister's spokesman told reporters there was “clearly a very strong possibility” that the issue would go to Holyrood’s standards committee.

Speaking to the BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Hoy said: "We need to see that report in order to find out the timeline of events - and what Michael Matheson knew and when.

"Importantly, as we look forward, there are now very big questions for the first minister to answer.

"This is a test for his judgement and his authority."

Mr Hoy added: "When people make mistakes the thing you should do, the decent and transparent thing, is hold your hands up tell the truth and apologise.

"Michael Matheson didn't so that, all the way through he has tried to cover his tracks "We don't want a minister who is disgraced and distracted, that's why Humza Yousaf should have sacked Michael Matheson well before now."

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “The SPCB remains committed to openness and transparency and will release all material it can, when it can, in line with its legal obligations.”

The ex-minister originally told parliament that the bill was due to constituency work carried out while on holiday with his family in Morocco at Christmas and New Year, 2022-23.

He then paid £3,000 out of his Holyrood office expenses with parliament picking up the remaining £7,935.74.

That was despite the statement from EE showing that most of the costs related to the two days when Celtic were playing over the Christmas break.

He pledged to pay the full cost back out of his own pocket in November when the hefty expenses claim was uncovered by the Telegraph.

Paperwork released by Parliament through Freedom of Information show the bill was paid in full on November 15, the day before he told MSPs that his teenage sons had run up the charges by using his parliamentary iPad as a wifi hotspot to stream the football on their own devices.

In his statement, Mr Matheson claimed he only learned that his boys were blame on Thursday 9 November, following days of media scrutiny.

However, on Monday 13 November, when asked directly if there was "any personal use" of the device during the family holiday, he told reporters: "No”.

When asked if anyone else could have used the device, he, again, said, "No".

In his response to Mr Matheson's resignation letter, Mr Yousaf said he had accepted it with "sadness".

He said: "I agree that it is therefore best for you to now step down to ensure you are able to give the parliamentary process the attention it deserves without it becoming a distraction to taking forward the government's agenda."

Mr Matheson is in line for a £12,000 golden goodbye after. Like all ministers, the former health secretary is automatically entitled to a severance payment 90 days after losing office.

The sum, which is paid by the Scottish Parliament, is 25% of his final salary and tax free.

The Scottish Tories have urged the ex-minister to "turn the payment down."