Pictured: Rio Brazilian Steakhouse will open in Edinburgh this afternoon (Image: Supplied)

Taking over the space from the former Jamie's Italian, Rio offers a selection of meats carved tableside, alongside a sushi and salad bar that is stocked with imported cheeses and deli items.

READ MORE: Award-winning seafood restaurant launches 'Lobster Mondays' set menu

A signature 'non-stop' meats concept encourages customers to turn a “Rio Card” green when they are seated and ready to eat, at which point a chef will serve slices of meat until asked to stop.

Pictured: A selection of meats are carved tableside at Rio (Image: Supplied)

The concept is said to 'give diners the power to decide the pace of their experience themselves' with a set price that provides 'a competitive alternative to other steakhouses in the city'.

Pictured: The new Edinburgh restaurant is Rio's first location in Scotland (Image: Supplied)

Attending the launch night party at the 150-cover restaurant last night were Scotland rugby players Jamie Ritchie and George turner as well as BBC presenter and Herald contributor, Phil MacHugh.

Pictured: Scottish rugby player George Turner attends the Rio launch night (Image: Supplied)

Founded in Jesmond in November 2019, the new Edinburgh site adds to Rio's current locations in , Newcastle’s Quayside, Middlesbrough, Durham City Centre, Warrington, Chester and York.

READ MORE: Chip off the old block: Six by Nico opens new 'elevated chippy' in Glasgow

Rodrigo Grassi, co-owner of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, said in December of last year: “We are thrilled to announce that RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening in Scotland for the first time.

"It's a milestone moment for us, and we can’t wait to bring the delicious South American flavours to Edinburgh, one of the UK’s most exciting foodie cities, and look forward to introducing our unique offerings to the Scottish market.”

For more information visit their website here.