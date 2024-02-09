A new restaurant will open its doors in Edinburgh this afternoon following a launch party which introduced the city centre to an "authentic Brazilian Churrasco dining experience".
The Herald previously reported that Rio Brazilian Steakhouse would open its first Scottish outlet within the historic Assembly Rooms on George Street.
Taking over the space from the former Jamie's Italian, Rio offers a selection of meats carved tableside, alongside a sushi and salad bar that is stocked with imported cheeses and deli items.
A signature 'non-stop' meats concept encourages customers to turn a “Rio Card” green when they are seated and ready to eat, at which point a chef will serve slices of meat until asked to stop.
The concept is said to 'give diners the power to decide the pace of their experience themselves' with a set price that provides 'a competitive alternative to other steakhouses in the city'.
Attending the launch night party at the 150-cover restaurant last night were Scotland rugby players Jamie Ritchie and George turner as well as BBC presenter and Herald contributor, Phil MacHugh.
Founded in Jesmond in November 2019, the new Edinburgh site adds to Rio's current locations in , Newcastle’s Quayside, Middlesbrough, Durham City Centre, Warrington, Chester and York.
Rodrigo Grassi, co-owner of Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, said in December of last year: “We are thrilled to announce that RIO Brazilian Steakhouse will be opening in Scotland for the first time.
"It's a milestone moment for us, and we can’t wait to bring the delicious South American flavours to Edinburgh, one of the UK’s most exciting foodie cities, and look forward to introducing our unique offerings to the Scottish market.”
For more information visit their website here.
