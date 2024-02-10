Barry McNeil, director at joint agent Cornerstone Business Agents, said: “The business has just closed but we are expecting a lot of interest is this site - it is close to some very high-profile new [openings] - with [chef] Rodney Wages opening on St Stephen Street and [chef] Tomas Gormley opening up Cardinal on Eyre Place.

“We are seeking a substantial premium.”

Cornerstone noted the premises could accommodate 30 to 60-plus covers, including the basement space.

The premises are being marketed on a leasehold basis as a “restaurant business opportunity”.

Cornerstone noted that the basement offered a “wine bar opportunity”.

It added that there was a full premises licence and full hot food consent.

Cornerstone described the premises as a “true turn-key operation”.