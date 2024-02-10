The Kuzina Greek restaurant site in Edinburgh’s New Town, close to the city centre and Stockbridge, has been put on the market.
Barry McNeil, director at joint agent Cornerstone Business Agents, said: “The business has just closed but we are expecting a lot of interest is this site - it is close to some very high-profile new [openings] - with [chef] Rodney Wages opening on St Stephen Street and [chef] Tomas Gormley opening up Cardinal on Eyre Place.
“We are seeking a substantial premium.”
Cornerstone noted the premises could accommodate 30 to 60-plus covers, including the basement space.
The premises are being marketed on a leasehold basis as a “restaurant business opportunity”.
Cornerstone noted that the basement offered a “wine bar opportunity”.
It added that there was a full premises licence and full hot food consent.
Cornerstone described the premises as a “true turn-key operation”.
