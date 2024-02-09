After the warrant was granted, work began on removing the roof in January before the building won a last-minute reprieve when the council issued a building preservation order. The order means the demolition is temporarily on hold pending a review by Historic Environment Scotland.

Campaigners, including the Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney, have been expressing concern about the fate of the building and the architect Alan Dunlop has now produced drawings showing how the art deco façade could be combined with housing and space for businesses.

Mr Dunlop said the two sets of drawings demonstrated that an alternative vision was possible for the building, which was designed in the 1930s by James McKissack, one of Scotland's most prolific cinema architects.

The first plan created by Mr Dunlop shows a mixed-use development of social and affordable housing, commercial use and space for an Allied showroom. The commercial spaces would be entered from the art deco entrance.

The second proposal incorporates social and affordable housing of five storeys, filling the site, but keeping the Allied premises on the showroom on the corner.

Mr Dunlop said losing the former cinema would mean that the area around it would be left without a single architecturally important building and that his plans showed demolition did not need to go ahead.

“Attempts to halt the demolition of this last, important building of distinction have been met with the response that the structure is in such a poor condition that it is best for it to go,” he said.

“My drawings seek to present an alternative vision, showing what could be possible and saving, in part, one of the last remaining art deco cinema buildings left in the city.”

The MSP Paul Sweeney, who grew up in the area and has also expressed concern about the plans to pull down the cinema, said he believed a compromise was now possible.

"I met Allied Vehicles just before Christmas and they explained they have future expansion plans involving the site so there must be a balance struck between retaining local architectural heritage and promoting industrial development,” said Mr Sweeney.

"Perhaps there is an opportunity to reach a compromise where the main façade is retained and integrated into any future new-build development. There are specialist architects with conservation expertise and several good examples of this approach, such as the Odeon on Renfield Street, Ascot in Anniesland and Toledo in Muirend. Grant funds may also be an option to help retain a listed façade.”

Plans for the former Vogue Cinema on Balmore Road in Possilpark (Image: Alan Dunlop)

Mr Sweeney said he was eager to work with the owner to explore the options further and find a way through the impasse.

"Having a roofless building sitting at such a prominent junction is obviously an unsustainable situation so I hope we can now move quickly with Glasgow City Council and Historic Environment Scotland to find a solution which allows for the growth of Allied Vehicles, which is an advanced manufacturing company of strategic importance in the north of Glasgow, whilst retaining Possilpark's local heritage assets where it is feasible to do so."

Allied Vehicles, who were approached for comment, started demolishing the roof of the cinema in January but must now wait for Historic Environment Scotland’s review on listing the building, which will then be subject to appeal to the Scottish Government.

The Vogue cinema originally seated 1,620 and was intended to serve the new Glasgow Corporation housing estate being developed at High Possil and Parkhouse in the wake of the Wheatley Housing Act of 1924.

It ceased trading as a cinema in April 1968 and was converted to a commercial bingo hall, which was then closed in the 1990s. The auditorium has not been in use since then, although the entrance section of the ground floor was used as a retail premises.

Glasgow City Council has said they have instructed Allied Vehicles to halt demolition works and that any unauthorised alterations or demolition would be an offence.