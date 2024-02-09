All of the investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, according to the summary.

He also earned £139,477 from his ministerial and prime ministerial salaries.

In total, he paid £508,308 in tax.

Rather than a full tax return, No 10 published “a summary” of Mr Sunak’s UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid over the last tax year as reported to HM Revenue & Customs, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

The former California resident separately paid 6,847 US dollars in tax from 45,646 US dollars of dividends that were taxed separately in the US in 2022.

The Prime Minister is one of the UK's wealthiest people.

He and his wife, Akshata Murty, have a combined fortune of about £730m – roughly double the estimated £300m-£350m wealth of the King and Queen.