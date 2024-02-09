Alister Jack has poached one of Douglas Ross's most senior MSPs, with Donald Cameron leaving Holyrood to take up a ministerial post in the Scotland Office.
The lawyer - who served as the Scottish Conservative's shadow constitution, external affairs and culture minister in Holyrood - has also been given a peerage and will become Lord Cameron.
It is understood that he will replace Malcolm Offord as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland, with the businessman set to move over to the Department of Business and Trade full-time.
As Lord Cameron was a list MSP there will be no by-election with the vacancy being filled by one of the other candidates on the Conservative Highland and Islands list at the 2021 election.
King Charles approved the appointment on Friday.
Mr Jack said: "I welcome Donald Cameron's appointment at the Scotland Office. He is a talented lawyer as well as an experienced parliamentarian.
"I know Donald will do a great job helping us to deliver on the priorities of people in Scotland.”
Lord Cameron said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as a UK Government minister and to the House of Lords.
"As part of the Scotland Office team I look forward to continuing our work representing Scotland at the heart of Whitehall, upholding the devolution settlement, and ensuring Scotland continues to benefit from the UK Government’s ambitious Levelling Up agenda.”
Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Mr Ross said Lord Cameron had been "an outstanding MSP since we were elected together in 2016."
"A hugely valued member of my shadow cabinet team, he has helped develop party policies across a range of portfolios with knowledge, wisdom and decency. He will be a great addition to the Scotland Office."
The appointment was welcomed by former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson. She said it was a "brilliant appointment."
This is a brilliant appointment from the Scotland Office. @DAJCameron is smart, thoughtful, compassionate and considered.
Well done to him - and congratulations to @ScotSecofState and @John2Win who have gained one of the best as a colleague.
Lord Cameron has been an MSP since 2016. Last year he succeeded his father to become the 28th Lochiel of Clan Cameron.
