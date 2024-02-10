A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued in the north of Scotland.
The warning is in place until 3pm on Saturday and will cover most of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.
The Met Office has told residents there could be a small chance of power cuts, and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.
Some rural communities could be cut off and there is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
The forecaster has also warned of a chance of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
Read More: The big barrier to offshore wind. 'We urgently need a grid fit for the 21st century'
Warnings south of the border have expired, but there are still 90 flood warnings and 306 alerts in place across England, with nine flood alerts and 10 warnings in Scotland.
Despite the weather warning, train operator ScotRail has confirmed on social media that most services will be running on Saturday, with the exception of routes where there are planned engineering works.
Services have also been affected on the North West Highland line.
Ferry operator Calmac has announced a number of delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather.
The company advised its passengers to check the status of routes on its website ahead of travelling.
There are disruptions on trains across the UK, and passengers are urged to check journeys ahead of travel.
Dozens of schools were closed on Thursday in northern England and North Wales and travel disruption was reported throughout the day as amber weather warnings were issued.
It comes after 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, on Thursday, and 9cm was recorded in Bingley, West Yorkshire.
A total of 43.2mm of rainfall was measured in Harbertonford, south Devon, almost half the average for the area in February.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here