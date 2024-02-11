The King has attended church with the Queen in his first public outing since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.
Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.
The King was seen wearing a brown coat and waving to the public before being greeted by the Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams at about 10.50am.
It comes after Buckingham Palace said the King, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, has a “form of cancer”.
He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.
The 75-year-old King was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday as he left Clarence House in a car the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.
Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.
On Saturday the King thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes” and said it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.
