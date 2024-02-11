999 crews then rushed to the scene at around 8.50pm and the driver of the silver car was taken to hospital.

The driver in the red car was taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment, with the road closed for around eight hours while police carried out investigations.

Now, police are appealing for anyone with information on the serious crash to come forward.

Sergeant John Houston from Road Policing said: “Our enquiries are continuing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.



“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3427 of February 10, 2024.