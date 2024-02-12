Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle crash on the A834 near Dingwall.
The incident happened around 10.15pm on Sunday at Fodderty, between Dingwall and Strathpeffer, and involved a blue Toyota Yaris and a white Hyundai ix35.
The 38-year-old male driver of the Toyota was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious injuries.
The 37-year-old male driver of the Hyundai, who was uninjured, has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and released pending further enquiries.
The road was closed for around six hours to allow an investigation at the scene.
Sergeant Chris Donaldson, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to come forward.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3578 of 11 February.”
