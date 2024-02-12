A village pub that was saved from demolition by a community has become available for lease.
The hotel and leisure division of Graham + Sibbald has brought The Swan, Banton to the market. The agent said The Swan is an "outstanding newly renovated community pub with a roaring food and beverage business".
Located on a prominent plot in the centre of the village, the pub offers "the right tenant a great opportunity to run a warm and inviting pub full of character".
"This pub is a true gem offering a charming turn-key operation, with an excellent food offering and a spacious flat above," the agent said.
The Swan is a fully renovated period property "oozing with charm and period features".
The agent said: "It is evident the current owners have poured love into the property and as they move on, they have left behind a fantastic business to let."
Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade Agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: "We were delighted to bring to the market The Swan, Banton.
"This outstanding pub is a great example of Scottish Hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer tourists and locals a fantastic space to enjoy. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own."
The Swan said on its website: "For 170 years, the Swan pub has been at the heart of the Banton village community. However, by 2016, the pub had fallen into disrepair and was at imminent risk of demolition.
"For the community, the loss of their local pub after already having lost their post office and only shop was out of the question, and so People United for Banton (PUB) Community Benefit Society was formed.
"Following a community consultation in which 73% of local households participated, it became clear that not only did residents want to save the pub; they also wanted to create a village hub, offering a daytime gathering space which would welcome the whole community."
It said in December 2017 enough funding was in place to buy The Swan "making it the first community-owned pub in Scotland".
Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers in the region of £45,000 for the ingoing premium and £25,000 for the rent per annum.
