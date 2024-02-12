Smyth, who describes his music as ‘unashamedly pop’, was whittled down from hundreds of auditions online and in-person to gain his spot in the semi-finals in San Marino on February 15 and 16, making him the only UK contender now in the running.

The London-based LGBTQ+ musician, who is originally from Stirlingshire, said he is thrilled to now find himself “in touching distance of Eurovision”.

He said: “It’s amazing – it’s just so wild. I’m really touched and excited to be in this contest. I’m very much now within touching distance of Eurovision, but besides that to be in another country and meet lots of artists from across the world, and those in the music industry in Europe – it’s just such a fantastic platform.

“I can’t believe I’m the only UK representative in this competition - it feels amazing and very surreal. Beyond San Marino, the nation I would ultimately represent if I got through, I would obviously be representing the UK, and of course Scotland, my home country. The kilt will be making an appearance for sure which has been with me throughout my touring last year. But I also represent the people I’ve come across and myself – queer/LGBTQ+ culture too.

“The song I’m putting forward is actually inspired after performing at Greenman Festival in Wales last summer, then watching the series Heartstopper. It’s an ode to love and specifically queer love that might not have happened but still could! There are so many elements that I’m taking on this journey with me… who knows where it will lead?”

Smyth, who released his first album Master of Disguise in 2023, studied Classical Music at Edinburgh Napier University, living in the city for a number of years working in the third sector for LGBT Youth Scotland, as well as other charities in mental health.

Venn Smyth has made it through to the semi-finals of Una Voce per San Marino (Image: Venn Smyth)

He has recently recorded an unreleased, original track that he will perform in a San Marino auditorium on February 15 to a panel of industry experts.

Singers from across the world are hoping to make it through to the finals on February 24.

Una Voce per San Marino is now into its third edition and is broadcast by local public service broadcaster, San Marino RTV – the semi-final will be hosted by television and radio presenter, Ilenia De Sena.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is set to be the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. It is scheduled to take place in May at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden, following the country's victory at the 2023 contest with the song "Tattoo" by Loreen.