New dates have been revealed for the filming of an Outlander prequel in Glasgow after production was postponed due to severe weather.
Blood of My Blood, the spin-off of the world famous TV show, will restart filming in Scotland's biggest city from Sunday, February 25.
It comes after the series, which will tell the story of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) and Claire Beauchamp's (Caitriona Balfe) parents, just announced casting for its lead characters.
Read more: Outlander Season 8 to start filming in Scotland soon
The 10 episode Starz series will see Harriet Slater (Pennyworth, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) play Jamie's mother Ellen MacKenzie and Greenock-born Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest) portray his father Brian Fraser.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again) has been cast as Claire's father Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) will play her mother Julia Moriston.
The project is based on a new book by bestselling Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and will be led by Outlander writers and producers.
It is likely to fill the hole left for fans after Outlander airs its eighth and final season, which is also being filmed in Scotland this year.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood was initially scheduled to begin filming in January, 2024. However, this was postponed due to the serious storms which swept Scotland early in the year.
Read more: Outlander producers hiring for Season 8 filming in Scotland
Glasgow City Council has confirmed filming has been rescheduled to late February and the beginning of March, with a number of road closures announced.
Restrictions will apply to all vehicles, except for emergency services, while pedestrian movements will be restricted during scene action.
Streets affected between February 25 and March 7, 2024, include South Street, Balmoral Street, Park Street, Park Circus, Park Gardens, Park Gate, and Park Terrace.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood Glasgow road closures and timings
The full list of planned Glasgow road closures and restrictions and when this is scheduled to take place are below.
-
South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for 60m from 3pm on February 25 until 5pm on March 4, prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
South Street from 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards for 200m from 3pm February 25 until 5pm March 4, prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
Park Street South from 3pm on February 26 until 5pm March 7 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards 115m from 3pm on February 26 until 5pm March 7 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate, from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
Park Gardens from 4 Park Gardens to Kelvingrove Park gate from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
Park Gate for its full length, south side only, from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
Park Terrace between properties 3a and 21 from 3pm on March 3 until 9pm on March 6 prohibition of waiting loading and unloading
-
Park Street South from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
-
Park Terrace between Park Street South and property 3a from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
-
Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
-
Woodlands Terrace between property 21 and Park Street south from 8am on March 3 until 9pm March 6 prohibition of vehicle movements
-
Park Street South from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
-
Park Terrace for its full length from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
-
Woodlands Terrace from 8am on February 27 until 6pm on March 7 revocation of one-way traffic movements during signed closures
-
Park Circus prior to Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 short term stop and hold of traffic by traffic management
-
Park Circus between properties 22 and 23 from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted
-
Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted
-
Park Terrace from Park Street South to house number 4 from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted
-
Woodlands Terrace from property 20 to Park Street South from 7am on March 5 to 9pm on March 5 pedestrians restricted
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here