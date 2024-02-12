It comes after the series, which will tell the story of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) and Claire Beauchamp's (Caitriona Balfe) parents, just announced casting for its lead characters.

Read more: Outlander Season 8 to start filming in Scotland soon

The 10 episode Starz series will see Harriet Slater (Pennyworth, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) play Jamie's mother Ellen MacKenzie and Greenock-born Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest) portray his father Brian Fraser.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again) has been cast as Claire's father Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield (Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) will play her mother Julia Moriston.

The project is based on a new book by bestselling Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and will be led by Outlander writers and producers.

It is likely to fill the hole left for fans after Outlander airs its eighth and final season, which is also being filmed in Scotland this year.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood was initially scheduled to begin filming in January, 2024. However, this was postponed due to the serious storms which swept Scotland early in the year.

Read more: Outlander producers hiring for Season 8 filming in Scotland

Glasgow City Council has confirmed filming has been rescheduled to late February and the beginning of March, with a number of road closures announced.

Restrictions will apply to all vehicles, except for emergency services, while pedestrian movements will be restricted during scene action.

Streets affected between February 25 and March 7, 2024, include South Street, Balmoral Street, Park Street, Park Circus, Park Gardens, Park Gate, and Park Terrace.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Glasgow road closures and timings

The full list of planned Glasgow road closures and restrictions and when this is scheduled to take place are below.