From February 23, anyone who owns an XL Bully must also ensure they are muzzled and on a lead at all times in public.

Duchess, Praline, Paddington and Lex are at Scottish SPCA centres in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, and Lanarkshire and all meet the physical standard of an XL Bully type.

Head of rehoming Jennie Macdonald said: "As Scottish Government advice stands at present, it will become illegal for us to rehome these dogs if they have not found homes by 23 February."

All four dogs have undergone enhanced behavioural assessments and have been microchipped, neutered, and given a clean bill of health.

XL Bully Duchess is described as affectionate and active (Image: Scottish SPCA)

Ms Macdonald said: “Duchess is three years old and is happiest when she is sitting as close to you as possible, and loves to sneak the occasional kiss. Affection is her favourite thing and it is impossible not to give her it!

“She enjoys getting plenty of walks and playing with her toys, so she will need a relatively active home with a secure outdoor area where she can enjoy some off lead time."

Duchess could potentially live in a home with teenagers pending successful introductions at the centre.

Meanwhile, Praline is described as a "sweet and affectionate" young dog who loves a fuss.

Ms Macdonald said: "She will happily sit on command if there’s a tasty snack involved as a reward.

XL Bully Praline is a sweet and affectionate young dog (Image: Scottish SPCA)

“She is doing really well with her ongoing training, and walks well on her harness and lead. She has been introduced to a few of the centre dogs and seems happy to meet them."

Praline is looking for a home with older children where she'll be the only pet. She is described as "very well handled" with "impeccable manners".

Paddington is said to be a "dream on the lead" and his favourite things are long walks, picking up new tricks, and endless amounts of toys to play with.

Ms Macdonald said: “He shows his love and affection with his big waggy tail and smiling face. He can’t wait to show off to his new family and would love to continue learning lots more tricks.

Potential XL Bully Paddington is a dream on the lead (Image: Scottish SPCA)

“Paddington is polite and playful with other dogs and could share his home with a canine companion, pending successful introductions."

Lex is described as a "fantastic young dog with a heart of gold". He loves going on adventures and playing with his favourite toys.

Ms Macdonald said: “Lex enjoys having a canine companion, and could potentially live with another similar dog pending a successful introduction at the centre.

“Lex has come on so far with his positive reinforcement training, so his new home should have enough experience to be able to continue this once he has been rehomed."

Potential XL Bully Lex is said to have a heart of gold (Image: Scottish SPCA)



Claire Haynes, head of animal behaviour at the Scottish SPCA, said: “All our animals for rehoming go thorough comprehensive medical and behavioural assessments. This has been an ongoing process for some months with our XL bully type dogs while the situation in Scotland has been unknown.

“The new registered owners will be required to obtain a certificate of exemption and to comply with all necessary legal requirements, which will include keeping the dog on a lead and muzzled at all times when out in public, including in a car, and maintaining third party insurance.

“We continue to call for the principle of Deed not Breed to be applied, and for the outdated Dangerous Dogs legislation to be overhauled. Any breed of dog can be potentially out of control and dangerous in the wrong hands.”

Anyone wishing to start the process for rehoming Duchess, Praline, Paddington or Lex, can register their interest on the Scottish SPCA website.

For further details and guidance on XL bully dogs, visit the Scottish SPCA and Scottish Government websites.

If anyone is concerned about an animal, contact the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.