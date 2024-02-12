Organisers have accused the university of bowing to "cancel culture" after they said they received a letter from UHI which said hosting the exhibit could be seen as endorsing a "particular viewpoint without any balance".

Among the artists whose work was due to be on shown at the exhibit named 'Opening of a Fragile Pot' was Mike Marcus, who grew up in Tel Aviv, and has been described as "Israel's answer to Banksy" by Time Out magazine.

Also due to have her work exhibited was Palestinian artist Feda'a Al-Hassanet, who is currently trapped in Gaza.

A poster for the exhibition called 'Opening of a Fragile Pot' (Image: Contributed)

Artist-curator Georgina Porteous said: “We were hoping to raise some funds to help Feda’a who, like everyone in Gaza, is slowly being starved by Israel. After the initial finding of the International Court of Justice of ‘plausible’ genocide, it seems absurd to consider that it is ‘partisan’ to hold an exhibition drawing attention to what is happening there now.



“Rather than our exhibition being partisan, it seems that the UHI authorities themselves are acting in a very partial fashion ignoring the ICJ and insisting that there should be ‘balance’ when addressing the slaughter of men, women and children on an unprecedented scale.



“That UHI should disregard the reality also seems quite bizarre given Israel’s widespread indiscriminate bombing of civilians and Gaza’s civic infrastructure has deliberately destroyed universities and killed or injured many academics and intellectual."

Now Ms Porteous is searching for a last-minute alternative venue to host the show.

According to organisers, a statement was released from Moray College director of information Derek Duncan, which said: "The college hosting this event could be seen as endorsing a particular viewpoint without any balance and as a result, the planned art exhibition ‘Opening of a Fragile Pot’ has now been cancelled and will no longer take place at UHI Moray.”

The UHI said it is "with regret" it had to cancel hosting the exhibition due to material which could be viewed as having a "partisan viewpoint"

The university said in a statement: "As a college community, we have been watching events in the Middle East unfold with growing concern for all of those involved, on both sides, and in line with previous conflicts, we recognise that this one has an impact on staff, students and those within the wider Moray community we serve.

"Our art gallery is regularly used for exhibitions that can both articulate and challenge perceptions on a range of issues, and as an educational institution we welcome that.

"The college only recently became fully aware though that some of the promotional material for this event makes reference to what could be regarded as a partisan viewpoint.

"Our aim as a registered charity is to promote learning, teaching and research activities in an inclusive way that includes supporting academic freedoms, and artistic expression.

"The college hosting this event though could be seen as endorsing a particular viewpoint without any balance and as a result, the planned Art exhibition 'Opening of a Fragile Pot' has now been cancelled and will no longer take place at UHI Moray."