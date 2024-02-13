A pub, a radio mast and cabin, and land near a beach airstrip are among 35 lots featuring in Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ commercial property auction this month.
Scots Corner pub, at Luthermuir in Aberdeenshire, has a guide price of £170,000 for the February 22 auction, which will be live-streamed. This property includes a three-bedroom owners’ flat, which Shepherd noted could be used as a guest house.
Shepherd observed that, “for those looking for something a little different”, the auction will feature a radio mast and cabin for sale on Beith Road in Greenock, with a guide price of £5,000. This is being sold on behalf of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
The chartered surveyor says of the Scots Corner pub: “Internally the public house provides accommodation that is finished to a modern standard, ready for immediate trading by an incoming occupier.
“The subjects comprise a traditional bar area with a fixed bar/servery, and there is an archway through into a games room...Pedestrian doors give access into the main kitchen area... The final part of the property comprises a spirit store and cellar. The flat is finished to a modern standard and would be suitable for immediate habitation as owners' accommodation or as a guest house.”
Also up for auction, in a “scenic location” on the Isle of Barra, is an area of land overlooking the beach airstrip, being sold on behalf of Scottish Water with a guide price of £2,000.
Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “Our first auction of the year comprises an eclectic range of lots throughout Scotland. Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network, while being able to offer transparency and simplicity of process.”
