The Loch Leven Hotel at Ballachulish near Glencoe also has the Old Ferry Bar and Loch View Restaurant.

"The hotel offers a purchaser an opportunity to take over a well-established, award winning business in the heart of the Scottish Highlands on the rugged west coast," Drysdale said.

"The hotel has been very well maintained and very little capital expenditure is required, being in true walk-in condition.

Lochside location a short drive from Glencoe, home to cinematic experiences such as Harry Potter, Monty Python and 007 (Image: Drysdale and Company)

"The drive through Glencoe is one of the finest in Scotland, with the Loch Leven Hotel situated at the far western end being a popular stop off for visitors looking to spend the night (or a few) or simply take in the surrounding views over lunch or dinner.

"The detached garden pods have been a popular addition to the hotel and there is existing planning permission for a further two units in the gardens if a purchaser wished to increase the bedroom stock."

Drysdale also said: "Turnover within the business has steadily improved since the current owners purchased in 2013, with excellent levels of profitability.

"Full profit and loss accounts will be made available to seriously interested parties on viewing the property.

"The hotel is operated by the current owners with a full complement of staff."

It also has additional outbuildings housing six staff accommodation rooms, laundry room, storage areas, boiler room and a shop conversion with planning permission granted and works almost completed.

"The core of the hotel building can be dated back to the 1600s and until 1975 was utilised as a ferry inn saving people travelling from Oban to Fort William the 19-mile road journey around Kinlochleven," the agent added.

Drysdale said the hotel is on the market at offers over £1.45m.