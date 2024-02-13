The new chef at an award-winning hotel on Barra will not have to worry about finding somewhere to live on the Hebridean island facing housing shortages.
The Heathbank Hotel, on Northbay, is offering applicants a property to live in as well as a job.
Owner Marion MacNeil said the vacancy was a "rare opportunity to test out life in the Hebrides."
The seasonal post comes with a detached house for rent and "excellent pay ray and bonus."
The hotelier said she was looking for someone with a "hard work ethic who can produce good food."
The Heathbank is one of only three hotels in the Hebrides to have earned the Eat Safe Award, for exceptional hygiene standards and the hotelier was named "Hospitality Hero" at last year's Highlands and Islands Thistle awards.
✨ A rare opportunity to test out life in the Hebrides!✨— Heathbank_Isle of Barra (@MarionMacNeil) February 12, 2024
We’re recruiting for a cook/chef this season. We’re not too bad to spend time with! 😝
A lovely detached house is available for rental to go with the post! A HOUSE! @ChefJobsDirect @ChefJobsToday @scothospgroup pic.twitter.com/5dIJTVxQTr
Ms MacNeil spoke of the challenges of recruiting staff on the island in the recent Herald's series looking at depopulation in the Highlands and Islands.
The island is bucking the trend but locals say population growth is being held back by housing shortages.
Around 667 people live in the north of Barra and the population grew by 1.7% from 2011-2021 while the area stretching from Vatersay to Castlebay, with 641 people, has risen by 2.7%.
This compares to a drop of 5.1% in South Harris and 7.3% in Central Stornoway.
Ms MacNeil, who owns the Heathbank Hotel on Northbay, believes changes are long-overdue in crofting laws which could free up more land for housing.
"On an island our solid infrastructure is housing and right now it's not there," she said.
"There are people with several crofts while there are people who are looking for a bit of land."
She said taking on the business eight years ago was the best thing she's ever done but said hoteliers are bearing the brunt of long-running ferry disruption and rising costs.
She said "freedom and safety" is what she values most about her life on Barra.
"People look out for each other, it's a very relaxed way of living. When things don't go right here, it's just...whatever."
