Managing Director, Tony Ferrari said:“At its heart, Ferrari Packaging is a local business for local businesses, with a nationwide presence. That’s why opening in our Livingston base last year was so important to us: it allowed us to be closer to our customers, to see what companies locally needed, and to build stronger relationships with them.

Since the opening of the Livingston unit, it’s just gone from strength to strength and we’re so proud of the team we’ve built there. It has allowed us, alongside our East Kilbride and Dundee bases, to provide the very best of service to our customers in Scotland.

It’s an exciting time to be in the packaging business with new innovations and the increased focus on sustainability and we’re delighted to be at the forefront of that.”

This opening has allowed the business to pick up some notable new clients, including a top high street “shoe” retailer and award winning RAER whisky maker, Jackton Distillery. This has meant they’ve doubled the staff at their Livingston branch over the course of 2023, working with local people to create a local brand the community can be proud of.

This neighbourhood business approach has also allowed Ferrari Packaging to provide more and better solutions to their clients. These include fast delivery times for local clients, assistance with waste management, and recycling packaging to be used again.

From this year’s growth, the company has also made some strategic internal moves to consolidate their position and strengthen their growth, including promoting Lesley Bell from Regional Manager to Sales Director and Marco Ferrari from Branch Manager to Director of Operations.

Lesley said: “The growth that Ferrari Packaging achieved last year, in the face of tough trading conditions, was fantastic and we’re looking to grow that even more in 2024. With the opening of our new site and our increased focus on sustainability and the environment, we’re excited to see what this new year will bring.

We know that this past while has been difficult for many of our clients but we’re proud to say we’re working closely with them all to provide affordable and quality solutions that really help their business. Having the personal touch is important to us and knowing our customers inside out helps us offer the best solutions to them.”

Ferrari Packaging plan to build on the success of this year by growing Ferrari Luxury Packaging, providing bespoke packaging to high end clients.

