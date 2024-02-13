Brought to you by
FERRARI PACKAGING
Scottish-based packaging business Ferrari Packaging is ending 2023 on a high following a strategy to connect more closely with local customers. The company is celebrating a 17% growth in sales and a 9% growth in headcount after opening in the buoyant industrial site in Livingston in December of last year.
The move was prompted by Ferrari Packaging’s desire to be closer to their customer base, allowing them to meet face-to-face to provide a better service and to expand their base in Scotland.
Managing Director, Tony Ferrari said:“At its heart, Ferrari Packaging is a local business for local businesses, with a nationwide presence. That’s why opening in our Livingston base last year was so important to us: it allowed us to be closer to our customers, to see what companies locally needed, and to build stronger relationships with them.
Since the opening of the Livingston unit, it’s just gone from strength to strength and we’re so proud of the team we’ve built there. It has allowed us, alongside our East Kilbride and Dundee bases, to provide the very best of service to our customers in Scotland.
It’s an exciting time to be in the packaging business with new innovations and the increased focus on sustainability and we’re delighted to be at the forefront of that.”
This opening has allowed the business to pick up some notable new clients, including a top high street “shoe” retailer and award winning RAER whisky maker, Jackton Distillery. This has meant they’ve doubled the staff at their Livingston branch over the course of 2023, working with local people to create a local brand the community can be proud of.
This neighbourhood business approach has also allowed Ferrari Packaging to provide more and better solutions to their clients. These include fast delivery times for local clients, assistance with waste management, and recycling packaging to be used again.
From this year’s growth, the company has also made some strategic internal moves to consolidate their position and strengthen their growth, including promoting Lesley Bell from Regional Manager to Sales Director and Marco Ferrari from Branch Manager to Director of Operations.
Lesley said: “The growth that Ferrari Packaging achieved last year, in the face of tough trading conditions, was fantastic and we’re looking to grow that even more in 2024. With the opening of our new site and our increased focus on sustainability and the environment, we’re excited to see what this new year will bring.
We know that this past while has been difficult for many of our clients but we’re proud to say we’re working closely with them all to provide affordable and quality solutions that really help their business. Having the personal touch is important to us and knowing our customers inside out helps us offer the best solutions to them.”
Ferrari Packaging plan to build on the success of this year by growing Ferrari Luxury Packaging, providing bespoke packaging to high end clients.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here