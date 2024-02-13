Its assessment of the outlook came as TUI reported its highest-ever revenues for the first quarter, rising by 15% to $4.3 billion, and a positive underlying profits for the first time. Tui booked earnings before interest and tax of £6m for the period, an improvement on €159m on last time.

The company said its hotels and resorts improved on an already strong operational performance in the prior year, supported by higher occupancies and increased rates, while in cruises it said a strong trading environment, coupled with its product quality, drove an increase in occupancy at higher rates.

Tui added that its markets and airlines delivered a “significantly improved” underlying EBIT, with its central region posting a positive quarter for the first time. The division benefitted from stronger demand at increased prices, it added.

Meanwhile, Tui shareholders will today vote on whether to discontinue its listing on the London Stock Exchange. It follows a recent suggestion from investors that it should give up its current dual listing and seek a simplified listing focused on Frankfurt. Tui said that in recent years most of the liquidity of the Tui share has shifted to London. Around 77% of share transactions are settled directly via its German share register.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, highlighted Tui’s resilience but also flagged some risks inherent to its model. She said: “TUI has reported record sales as resilient consumers take to the air. Cost-of-living pressures and economic uncertainty aren’t stopping us from making our sunny getaways. A lot of the operational work TUI has done means it’s in a better position to capture this demand. Efforts to expand higher-end offerings in its hotel portfolio is a shrewd move and could help it remain competitive if lower earners start to pull back on booking holidays.

“TUI operates a hefty cruise business too, and the cash flow dynamics of operating enormous ships makes it more exposed if and when holiday spending starts to wane. So while the group’s done pretty much everything it can within its control, there remains an element of uncertainty. Unlike airlines with short-haul focus, a lot of TUI’s routes fall into the more expensive medium-haul bucket, further increasing risk.

“There are questions swirling about TUI’s potential decision to drop its London listing. The added complexity and cost of maintaining dual listings since Brexit has seen others decide to go down a similar route. While it does little to change the business case, the optics for London are less than ideal.”

Tui chief executive Sebastien Ebel said: “We are on track, we are gaining customers and we are growing. We are accelerating our transformation quarter by quarter. We have goals that we are consistently implementing.

“In a persistently challenging environment, people's high willingness to travel ensures strong economic development in all areas of the group. This reiterates our expectations for the year as a whole: we want to increase our revenue by at least 10% and our operating result by at least 25%.”