Now the MD of AES Solar is handing over control of the business.

One of the longest-established solar companies in Europe, Moray firm AES Solar said it will be taken over by the existing senior leadership team as part of a management buyout which it said secures its long-term future.

Mr Goudsmit said: "When the business started in 1979 it was pioneering the manufacture of solar technology. I was convinced that solar was the logical solution to our energy needs and should be available to all at a reasonable cost.

"Four decades later, it is satisfying to see that vision become a reality. By focusing solely on solar panels, I grew the business and now our solar installations are on all kinds of buildings from off-grid remote cottages to landmarks like Edinburgh Castle.

"Interest in solar technology continues to grow and I look forward to watching the new management team take the company forward to the next chapter in renewable energy."

Clockwise, Mr Goudsmit, Balmoral estate, (L-R) Jamie Di Sotto, Campbell MacLennan, Mr Goudsmit and Lynn Davidson, and Edinburgh Castle (Image: AES Solar)

Mr Goudsmit took on AES Solar when he moved to Scotland from London in 1989. At that time it was a small heating company which had a sideline in solar panel manufacture. Mr Goudsmit focused on the solar side of the business, at one stage becoming the only UK manufacturer of solar thermal panels and expanding into a range of solar technology.

From a modest turnover of £30,000, the business now has a turnover of £10 million, with "significant growth" over the last three years.

Jamie Di Sotto, AES Solar commercial director, said: "The solar industry has seen many peaks and troughs over the years, so much so that the sector is known as the ‘solar coaster’, and to have steadily grown the business over that time is testament to George’s skill and dedicated belief in renewable energy.

"As a member of the management team who will take the business forward, I am looking forward to continued growth and exciting new projects. Although he is stepping back from day-to-day business, we are pleased that George will still be involved in AES Solar by remaining actively involved in the renewables industry and exploring innovation in this fast-moving sector."

As well as Mr Di Sotto, the other members involved in the management buy out are technical director Campbell MacLennan and finance director Lynn Davidson.

Despite being in his eighties, Mr Goudsmit said he has "no intention of retiring" and will use his extra time to explore new technologies and trends on behalf of AES Solar.

In 2021 Mr Goudsmit was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Solar and Storage Awards. The firm said: "As well as noting his infectious enthusiasm and advocacy on behalf of the industry, he was recognised for personally convincing the late Queen to install solar energy at Balmoral. The company won the Royal Family client by providing Scottish-made products along with an installation that was sympathetic to the historic importance of the Royal Estate."

Mr Goudsmit also said: "The solar industry is a fascinating industry to be in and AES Solar has grown from a pioneer of solar thermal into a firmly established provider of solar energy to commercial and domestic customers.

"I feel that the company has grown in a harmonious way for clients and employees alike and I am looking forward to exploring new innovation in the sector, safe in the knowledge that the business is in good hands. I always predicted great things for this industry and when I reflect on the past thirty plus years, there is so much to be proud of."

In April 2022, AES Solar was awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its work in sustainable development. It has also announced plans to upgrade its headquarters in Forres, Moray and will be developing a vacant brownfield site into additional manufacturing, office and storage space.

